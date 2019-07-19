VIDEO: Dyess AFB unveils new Memorial Park honoring 79 fallen Airmen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base unveiled their expanded Memorial Park Friday, honoring 79 fallen Airmen.

The memorial is a large arch that serves as a sundial, surrounded by plaques bearing the names of all 79 Airmen.

It’s designed in such a way that the sun will hit each plaque on the exact day and time each Airman was killed.

Base leaders and honored guests revealed the park during a special ceremony in front of an audience that included family members for nearly all of the fallen Airmen.

The first Dyess AFB Airman killed was in 1957 and the most recent involved 4 Airmen killed in 2015 during a C-130 J crash.

Anyone is welcome to visit the new memorial park. It’s located at the Dyess Museum right outside base on the 700 block of Arnold Blvd.