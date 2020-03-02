Dyess Air Force Base taking ‘proactive measures’ to keep service members safe from coronavirus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base is currently taking ‘proactive measures’ to keep service members safe from the coronavirus.
Base staff told KTAB and KRBC they are, “monitoring the spread of the virus and coordinating with interagency partners to safeguard our service members and their families.”
They are encouraging service members to follow CDC guidelines for preventative care, including frequent handwashing, avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and avoiding contact with those who are sick.
Dyess AFB is continuing all operations and missions as usual.
