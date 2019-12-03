Dyess Airman who killed himself after being shot by police identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Dyess Airman who killed himself after he was shot by an officer during an incident with police over the weekend has been identified.

Dyess Air Force Base officials say Staff Sgt. Ryan Blair, 23, assigned to the 7th Component Maintenance Squadron, died during a confrontation with the Abilene Police Department Saturday.

Police Chief Stan Standridge says police responded to a home on the 1400 block of Lawyer’s Lane after receiving information that an Airman was trying to harm himself.

When they arrived on scene, officers saw Staff Sgt. Blair was armed, so they set up a perimeter.

He eventually came outside with a handgun and a rifle, which he pointed at the officers.

An off-duty police supervisor heard a call for help, drove to the scene, and shot Staff Sgt. Blair one time.

Chief Strandridge says Staff Sgt. Blair then shot himself in the head as he was trying to flee into the bushes.

“This is a tragic occurrence for the Dyess community,” said Col. Ed Sumangil, 7th Bomb Wing commander. “We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Ryan’s family, friends and co-workers as we focus on supporting those affected by his loss.”

The officer who shot Staff Sgt. Blair has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation, assisted by the Texas Rangers, is underway.

BigCountyHomepage will update this article when additional information is released.

Latest Posts: