ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The F-4D “Phantom II” that once sat in front of Dyess Elementary School took off one last time, landing at its final destination in a new memorial park.

Members of the construction crew threw straps around the mid-50’s aircraft as they prepared for the planes final takeoff. A welder broke apart the original stand, freeing the plane from its base and the crane lifted it high above the trees in front of Dyess Elementary.

As the crane turned, shouts from hundreds of kids lined up outside of the school building erupted in excitement, chanting “drop it down.”

Workers used single ropes tied to the planes wings and tail to guide it down to its final destination, only 50-yards from the original, in what will be the new memorial park, honoring the graduates and former employees of Dyess Elementary who fought, served and were killed in the line of duty.

“That was a neat experience for them to get to see that,” Associate Superintendent of Operations at Abilene ISD, Scott McLean said. “Based on their response when the plane was in the air being moved, the kids thought it was something special.”

It didn’t take long to realize it’s not everyday you see a 25,000 pound Air Force jet being moved by crane, something everyone in attendance could attest to.

Project Manager Cache Tankersley said it was an honor to be able to move such a remarkable, priceless piece of American history that has stood the test of war, time and weathering.

“Going to move something that hasn’t moved in years and is irreplaceable, obviously caused some sleepless nights,” Tankersley said. “But, you know, this thing protected our freedom and now it’s going to be here forever to live on. That’s pretty cool.”

Tankersley said it was one of the most unique moves he’s had to do, and one he will not ever forget.

“Yeah, we don’t move many jets,” Tankersley said.

Now welded in place, it will become the centerpiece for the memorial park, which will soon feature a walkway and walls listing every graduate or former employee that served and died while in the military.

“The things we enjoy don’t come without a cost,” McLean said.

As it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by all branches of the military for years to come.

McLean said the memorial park could also have a digital database put together by members of the Abilene LIFT, featuring pictures and more information on each individual fallen veteran.

He also said the park could be completed as early as April 1st.

The “Phantom II” was an extraordinary aircraft, able to carry twice the bomb load of a World War B-17. These planes were used in reconnaissance, electronic countermeasures, as well as surface-to-air missile suppression operations during the Vietnam and Iraqi conflicts. They could also touch speeds of Mach 2+, or twice the speed of sound (1,534.5 miles per hour).