Exclusive Video: Tornado tears through Big Tex Trailer World in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Never-before-seen footage of a tornado tearing through Big Tex Trailer World in Abilene on May 18 has been released.

KTAB and KRBC obtained 55 different videos from cameras positioned around the business on the 1500 block of W Overland Trail.

The videos show different moments of impact as the tornado touched down on the business around 7:00 a.m., ripping doors off their tracks, sending sparks flying, and even moving heavy trucks across the property.

More than 300 homes were damaged from the same tornado that devastated neighborhoods off S. 7th Street in central Abilene.

United Way and the Community Foundation of Abilene teamed up to provide more than $640,000 in disaster relief funds to help the tornado victims recover and rebuild.

Many of those relief efforts are still underway.

