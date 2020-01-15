Explosions, black smoke expected during Dyess AFB training

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Explosions and black smoke could be present in southwest Abilene during Dyess Air Force Base training Wednesday.

A social media post from Abilene Police reveals, “Dyess will conduct live training today from noon until 5pm. Citizens may hear loud explosions & see smoke coming from that area. This is a planned exercise. ”

The plumes of smoke and loud booms, which are both usually noticeable for miles, could be present on and off throughout this time.

BigCountryHomepage is monitoring the training status and will provide updates if additional information is released.

