Explosions, black smoke expected during Dyess AFB training

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Explosions and black smoke could be present in southwest Abilene during Dyess Air Force Base training Thursday.

A social media post from Abilene Police reveals, “Dyess AFB will be setting off explosives at their range this morning 8:30 am – 4 pm. If you hear loud explosions & possibly smoke, this is a controlled event by DAFB.”

The plumes of smoke and loud booms, which are both usually noticeable for miles, could be present on and off throughout this time.

