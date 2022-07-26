ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lamp stolen from Abilene’s Paramount Theatre almost a century ago has made its way back home.

Earlier this week, a woman contacted the Paramount after she rediscovered the lamp tucked away in a closet, where it had been untouched for sometime.

She said the lamp came from her great great-aunt, who openly admitted to unplugging the lamp at the theatre, stuffing it in her bag, then walking away when she was only 17-years-old.

This was during the Great Depression in 1930, and woman said her great great-aunt was very poor back then but later became part of a well-respected ranching family.

The great-aunt told the story about stealing the Paramount’s lamp all the way until her death in the 1990s, so when it was recently rediscovered – her family decided returning it back to the theatre was the right thing to do.

Paramount staff is grateful this piece of history was returned 92 years later and it will hopefully be restored!

Before the stolen lamp was returned, the Paramount gave back some artifacts themselves – a couple of bishop’s chairs that have a rich history in Abilene’s black community.

It’s unknown how the Paramount came into possession of the chairs, but they have since been donated to Woodson High School, where they originated.