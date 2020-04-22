Family of three rescued from Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family of three was rescued from Lake Fort Phantom Hill in Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

Abilene police say the family – a mother, father, and 5-year-old child – was out on the lake in a new boat when it began to sink around 1:00 p.m.

The mother called 9-1-1 as they were sinking, and they were in the water for an unknown amount of time.

It’s unknown where exactly they were located but KTAB and KRBC saw police searching the water near Sea Bee Park.

The parents received a citation for the child not having a life-vest.

No serious injuries were reported.

Latest Posts: