‘Farm Raise’ Music Fest to raise money for Ben Richey Boys Ranch

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Backporch Productions will host a 6-Artist,1-Day community revitalization festival at The Back Porch of Texas. Farm Raise Music Festival, presented by State Farm and benefitting Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family Program will open to 25% total capacity (3,500 patrons) and include tailgate spaces, 30 RV spots, and limited VIP tickets.With the limited capacity of attendees allowed in, social distancing is encouraged and monitored. Multiple sanitation stations and random temperature checks will be on site. However, patrons are required to use personal responsibility and accountability.

“Farm Raise”is derived from the historic “Barn Raise”definition of ‘a collective action of a community to build or rebuild by members of the community’. Local restaurants will be onsite as vendors in an effort to rebuild lost income. Also, 30% of all ticket sales will go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family Program, having lost three fund raising sources this year. Finally, decreased ticketing prices are set for patrons due to the pandemic’s toll on the greater workforce. Outlaws & Legends carry-over ticket purchasers will get an additional 30% off of general and VIP tickets.

Gates on August 1, 2020 will open at 11:30a.m. Music will start at 12:00 (noon) and continue through 10:30p.m. Artists include: Kevin Fowler, Mark Powell, Hill Country, Bri Bagwell, Jerrod Medulla, Della Rose, and include other special guests between sets.VIP and Sponsor Packages are also now available as well as ticketing at www.farmraisefest.com.

