Firefighters battle massive fire near downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire at a vacant home in downtown Abilene caused an estimated $31,000 in damage.

Fire fighters responded to a two-story home on the 800 block of Cypress Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple places on the structure, according to a press release.

A second alarm was sounded soon after they got on scene, and the intensity of the fire and instability of the home forced them to begin a defensive attack from the outside

The press release states, “the structure was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.”

An estimated $31,000 in damage was caused to the home and the contents inside.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

