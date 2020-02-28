First-ever West TX All-Youth Sports Expo happening in Abilene this weekend

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Event Organizers are excited to announce the first EVER 2020 Inaugural West TX All-Youth EXPO!

Abilene Pediatric Dental Associates is our Title Sponsor, and will have a booth at the event, which is located at our brand-new facility – the Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center.

The All-Youth Expo, formally known as the Sports & Fitness EXPO, has been embraced by the community with several thousand people attending every year since 2006. Proceeds from the All-Youth EXPO benefit the programs and services of the Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA).

Brandon Osborne, Executive Director of AYSA, believes the 2020 EXPO will be the largest event to date, due largely to the fact that the EXPO is now held at the Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center and includes a wide variety of activities for all ages.

Some of the activities at the All-Youth EXPO include demonstrations of martial arts, tennis, gymnastics, and men’s volleyball; local High School and University Athlete Autographs; and full-sized, interactive sports contests such as the 3-Point Basketball Shootout, Serving and Digging Volleyball Competitions, and Fast-Pitch Shootout and Quarterback Shootout.

Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA) will also be doing registrations for Spring Break Camps and Volleyball and Basketball Leagues and Clinics.

EXPO Ticket prices are $3 for adults and $2 for kids under 12. There will be a FUN PASS available for a $10 purchase as well, which will include 10 game tickets for kids.

DATE: February 29, 2020 PLACE: Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center TIME: 10am-4pm

