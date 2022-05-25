ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – First Financial Bank, N.A. announced today a new loan option to assist those directly affected by the wildfires southwest of Abilene. The Mesquite Heat Fire Relief Loan Program features a low rate and deferred payment option.

“The wildfires directly impacted many people in our community, but we are grateful those in its path were able to evacuate to safety,” said Marelyn Shedd, Abilene Region president. “We hope this loan program delivers some peace of mind for those who lost property and possessions. Our hearts and prayers continue to be with our community.”

The program consists of the Fast Cash Loan Option (Up to $20,000 with a three-month deferred payment period) for those who need immediate access to cash to help offset short-term expenses.

For more information and loan program details, visit Mesquite Heat Fire Relief Program.