Fishing could soon be allowed 24/7 from banks of Abilene’s Kirby Lake

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fishing could soon be allowed 24/7 from the banks of Kirby Lake in Abilene.

The City of Abilene’s Parks and Recreation Board met Tuesday morning and gave preliminary approval to the proposal, which, if passed, would allow fisherman to remain on the banks of the lake as long as they want, so long as they are actively fishing.

Currently, fishing is only allowed 24/7 from boats, so law enforcement has been asking people out fishing after the lake’s curfew of midnight to leave.

City council members must now give their approval to the proposition before it goes into effect.

