1  of  46
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Former Abilene church worker gets 10 years probation for child sex crime

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Abilene church worker accused of child sex crimes has been sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Jeffrey Berry, 55, pleaded guilty to Indecency with a Child Friday then received his 10-year deferred adjudication sentence.

He must also register as a sex offender, pay a $2,000 fine, and go to jail for 180 days, though he doesn’t have to turn himself in until September.

Court documents reveal Berry is accused of sexually abusing a child in March 1996.

During this time, Berry was actively employed in the worship music department at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene.

It’s unknown if Berry met the child victim at the church or another location.

Pioneer Baptist released the following statement in light of Berry’s recent arrest:

Our employment records reflect that Jeff Berry was employed as a music intern at Pioneer Drive for nine months in 1985-86 and was re-hired for a similar position on September 1, 1995. He continued in this position until May, 1996.

Pioneer Drive is committed to the safety of our children and does not take these matters lightly. Our hearts go out to any and all who have ever been abused in this way and to their families as well. We pray for God to bring healing and peace to their minds and souls.

We fully intend to cooperate with any local authority and encourage others who have information regarding this circumstance to do so as well.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News