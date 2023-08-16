Former Chief Marcus Dudley left the Abilene Police Department in March after 2 years of service.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Former Police Chief Marcus Dudley received a lump sum of nearly $175,000 and family health insurance for one year as part of a separation agreement signed when he parted ways with the city of Abilene in March.

Dudley agreed to resign effective March 31 and not reapply for employment with the city. The agreement also says he “is receiving benefits to which he would not otherwise be entitled.”

Dudley received two lump sum payments — one for $174,289.44 and another for $18,789.25. He is responsible for paying all taxes. He is to use the second payment to purchase COBRA for medical, dental, and vision coverage for himself and his family through March 31, 2024.

He agreed to respond to phone calls from the city manager within 48 hours through March 31, 2024, as well.

BigCountryHomepage.com received a copy of the agreement, signed March 10, after filing a request under the Texas Open Records Act.

Other than a press release issued in March, no other public comment on the agreement by either Dudley or the city is allowed without written consent from both, including disparaging remarks about the conduct or character of each other.

The city filed a form with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement that stated Dudley was “honorably discharged,” and agreed to provide a neutral work reference for Dudley if asked.

Dudley agreed to multiple releases, waivers, and covenants not to sue. He was given 21 days to review the text with his legal team before signing the agreement.

In his resignation letter, Dudley said the decision was “not easy to make” and that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the city of Abilene.

He also highlighted some of his perceived achievements as chief, including the creation of an apparatus fund, the realigning of departments to meet community needs, and the addition of new training, equipment and staffing.

“There are other opportunities I would like to pursue,” he wrote.

