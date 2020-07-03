Forty new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County, 23 hospitalizations

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taylor County Friday, and 23 patients are currently hospitalized.

Updated statistics show there are now 180 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The forty new COVID-19 positives are all attributed to PCR testing, which has been the gold standard to determine active infections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 486 PCR positives have been recorded in Abilene to-date.

A second type of test – known as antigen testing – is becoming more popular and is also accurate at determining active infections, so the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District has begun releasing statistics on those tests as well.

As of June 25, there have been a total of 107 positive antigen tests in Taylor County, with an increase of 20 over the past day.

The 20 new antigen positives are in addition to the 40 PCR positives, meaning that between the two types of tests, there was an increase of 60 COVID-19 cases Friday, and there have been a total of 593 cases since the outbreak began.

