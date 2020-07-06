Four structures catch fire in Abilene July 4

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four structures caught fire in Abilene July 4.

Abilene firefighters responded to the following incidents:

  • 7:30 a.m. – 1400 block of Griggs Street: A single-family home was filled with smoke when the heating system malfunctioned. No injuries were reported and total damages were estimated at $5,000.
  • 11:15 a.m. – 2600 block of Nonesuch Street: A board was found smoking at the top of a stairwell at an apartment complex. No injuries were reported and total damages were estimated at $100.
  • 11:40 a.m. – 1000 block of Elm Street: A trailer was on fire at the side of the yard. Damage was contained to the trailer and its contents, and the loss is estimated to be $3,000.
  • 11:20 p.m. – 2900 block of Sunlake Drive: The outside of a mobile home caught fire while no one was home. No injuries were reported and the lost is estimated to be $3,0000.

It’s unknown if any of these fires are related to fireworks or other 4th of July activities. All incidents are still under investigation.

