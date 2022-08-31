ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s annual West Texas Fair and Rodeo is coming next week, set to take place at the Taylor County Expo Center September 8 through 17.

The fair will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturdays.

West Texas Fair and Rodeo Staff has provided the following information about ticket prices and the daily schedule of events. Click here to purchase tickets.

