FUNDRAISER: Abilene man out of work after getting crushed by tree while trying to provide for family of 6

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A community is rallying behind an Abilene family who lost their sole source of income when tree came crashing down on a father as he worked to provide for his wife and four children.

Chad Wristen went to remove a tree that had fallen on a duplex in Clyde July 15 – just a normal day on the job until the removal went wrong, ending when the tree fell on Wristen’s back and crushed his pelvis.

Now, he’s facing 12 weeks before he can even walk, followed by nearly a year of intensive physical therapy, which means he will be out of work and unable to take care of his family.

Along with the loss of income, Wristen is also needing help with the medical expenses and physical therapy bills that are only expected to grow as his recovery effort continues.

The family is taking monetary donations through a GoFundMe page and a yard sale, bake sale, and barbecue fundraiser is taking place Saturday, July 24. Info on the event can be found in the graphic below:

