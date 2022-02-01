WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of a man killed in a house fire in Winters overnight.

The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of PR 2081 in Winters the early morning hours of February 1.

A GoFundMe page created by family friend Shelby Gill confirms homeowner Steven Woodard was killed in the fire, leaving his wife and family behind. The home was also completely destroyed.

“I want to say thank you to the Winters community for all of the love and support her and her children have received thus far. From the bottom of their hearts, they are grateful for anything you can give whether that’s money or prayer, they needs both,” Gill says.

As of 4:00 p.m., the GoFundMe page had raised around $5,000.

KTAB and KRBC are still waiting on additional details from the fire.

