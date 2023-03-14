Life of Pie has added a pie vending machine outside their store on Rebecca Lane in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene bakery has launched a pie vending machine just in time for ‘Pi Day’.

Life of Pie unveiled ‘Pie Central Station’ out their store on Rebecca Lane last week to give customers 24/7 access to their pies.

The pie vending machine, located right in front of the store, will be first come, first serve, offering a variety of slices, whole pies, and even snack boxes to satisfy late-night and after-hours cravings.

Customers just input a credit/debit card then select the pie they want. Slices are $6 and whole pies are $8.

A detailed tutorial on how to use Pie Central Station was posted on the Life of Pie Facebook page.

Currently, the demand is too high to keep Pie Central Station fully stocked, but new items are added each day.

Staff says that it’s a “labor of love” they’re trying to keep up with on top of their usual orders.

Life of Pie is located at 3386 Rebecca Lane.