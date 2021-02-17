GALLERY: Abilene zoo works hard to keep animals safe during power outages, winter weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has been working hard to keep their animals safe during ongoing power outages and winter weather events.

Thankfully, the Zoo has been able to keep the animals warm with propane heat and they haven’t had any causalities due to the cold yet.

A social media post describes the efforts of Zoo staff, saying this wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for their dedication.

Our teams have been on zoo grounds throughout this unprecedented weather event working to ensure that the animals you know and love are safe, warm, and fed. We are incredibly thankful for the extraordinary effort by the Zoo Crew. We have several staff members that have lost electricity and water for the past 60 hours and that are struggling with busted pipes and damage to their homes. Yet, despite all of this they couldn’t imagine not being here to ensure that the animals are safe. It is our promise to you that we will provide the best care possible to the animals at the zoo, even in situations like this one. We hope that you and your family are staying warm and safe during this time.

The Abilene Zoo will remain closed through at least Friday, February 19.