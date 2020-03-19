GALLERY: Aerial pictures of tornado damage at Abilene prisons

1  of  49
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several tornadoes touched down in the Big Country last night, including one that caused damage near the Robertson and Middleton prison units in Abilene.

Aerial footage of the damage shows structures, vehicles, and fences were knocked down.

No injuries were reported.

