ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Not much is left standing after a two-alarm fire destroyed a north Abilene building early Wednesday morning.

The fire began around 4:15 a.m. in a building on the 1000 block of North Mockingbird Lane, and by the time emergency crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed and a second alarm was sounded.

Pictures of the aftermath of the fire show the roof and walls collapsed, along with burned items and cars that were inside and near the property.











































KTAB and KRBC spoke to the owner, who says he had just purchased the building two weeks ago. He believes the fire started because they were messing with some old wiring while doing renovations recently.

However, fire investigators are still working to determine the official cause of the fire, which caused around $90,000 worth of damage to the building

