GALLERY: Fritter the K9 spreads smiles to students and staff at Abilene Christian University

Fritter the K9 spreads smiles to students and staff at Abilene Christian University

Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Even though she’s a dog, Fritter the K9 has earned quite the reputation for being the cutest Wildcat at Abilene Christian University.

Fritter has become student ambassador and side-kick of ACU Police Chief James Ellison, solving crimes, riding in her custom police cruiser, and her favorite – meeting and greeting students to help establish a relationship between them and ACU PD.

Initially a joke, Fritter, a gift from a friend, was named after Chief Ellison’s favorite donut.

Now she’s an integral part of the ACU PD’s daily operations.

For more Fritter pictures, follow her on Instagram!

