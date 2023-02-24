ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene home involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this week was shot more than 20 times during the incident, and one bullet hit the victim in the mouth.

Residents of the home on the 3700 block of Forrest Street showed KTAB and KRBC the bullet holes that were left after someone opened fire while several people were inside early Wednesday morning.

The front door, several walls, and windows sustained damage after being riddled with bullets during the drive by.

Everyone inside ran to the back bathroom to escape the gunfire, but one 20-year-old, who was present but did not live in the home, was shot in the mouth.

He was transported to the hospital where he received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

No suspects have been publicly identified in connection to this crime and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

