ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in south Abilene Thursday morning.

The fire ignited at a home on the 3000 block of Rex Allen Drive just after 10:00 a.m.

First responders were able to quickly contain the smoke and flames.









No one was home during the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional information is released.