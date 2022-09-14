Seven and One: A Book Sanctuary has opened in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new book store is officially open for business in downtown Abilene.

Seven and One: A Book Sanctuary had its grand opening Wednesday, September 14, at 1138 N 2nd Street.

Owner Arlene Kasselman says she caught the bug for opening business in Abilene when her husband helped found Grain Theory Brewery, and she hopes that Seven and One will be a place where everyone can find a book that speaks to them.































Kasselman says that Abilene has used book stores and Texas Star Trading Company, which carries local and Texas authors, but she saw a big need for a wide variety of new books, especially downtown.

Visit Seven and One any day of the week, open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.