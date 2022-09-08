ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Preliminary designs have been released for a project to renovate Cypress Street in downtown Abilene.

During Thursday’s meeting, city council members approved $538,000 in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funds to be used toward the design phase of the Cypress Street Project, and they also voted to enter into an agreement with Jacob Martin LLC to complete the design. $300,000 will also come from MIP funds.

Jacob Martin LLC says that the design work will take around a year to complete, but they did release some preliminary designs during the meeting.









A flyover video and drawings comparing and contrasting the current Cypress Street with the new plans shows that the design incorporates drainage improvements, and plans to make Cypress Street two ways. It will also make the existing sidewalks 20 feet instead of 11 feet, and the crosswalks and intersections would be elevated.

If the current design holds true, there will also be an LED lighting system that can change colors for holidays and other events, an audio system, and more.

The current 87 angled parking spots would be changed to 53 parallel/straight spots but developers are hopeful this will be mitigated by parking at Abilene’s upcoming downtown hotel, and they suspect that the old Abilene Reporter News Building on Cypress Street could be made into a parking lot as well, holding as many as 90 spaces.

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to follow this Cypress Street project. Check back for the latest information.