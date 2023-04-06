ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-alarm fire caused a road closure near an Abilene motel Thursday morning.

The fire happened at Frontier Inn on the 3200 block of Pine Street around 10:30 a.m.

First responders were working to clear smoke from the building after the fire ignited in a corner room. A 2nd alarm was sounded for assistance.

No evacuations were underway when KTAB and KRBC arrived on scene, but police did have Pine Street just south of I-20 closed to traffic while the fire was still active. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of this fire. No further information is available at this time.