Garth Brooks concert playing at Abilene drive-in for one night only event

Garth Brooks at the CMA Awards After Party (WKRN Video)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Garth Brooks concert is going to play at Abilene’s drive-in theater later this month for a one night only event.

The concert will be played at drive-in theaters across the nation, including Town and Country Drive-In in Abilene, beginning at dusk on June 27.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. June 19 and will cost $100 per car, truck, or SUV.

Click here to learn more about the event or to make a purchase.

