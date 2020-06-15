Garth Brooks concert playing at Abilene drive-in for one night only event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Garth Brooks concert is going to play at Abilene’s drive-in theater later this month for a one night only event.
The concert will be played at drive-in theaters across the nation, including Town and Country Drive-In in Abilene, beginning at dusk on June 27.
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. June 19 and will cost $100 per car, truck, or SUV.
Click here to learn more about the event or to make a purchase.
