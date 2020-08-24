Gas leak causes evacuation in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A gas leak has caused an evacuation in north Abilene.
Abilene police say the leak is on the 1700 block of N 6th Street, around Grape Street and Merchant Street.
At least one apartment complex in the area has been evacuated as a precaution.
Everyone is asked to avoid this neighborhood if possible.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
