Gas leak causes evacuation in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A gas leak has caused an evacuation in north Abilene.

Abilene police say the leak is on the 1700 block of N 6th Street, around Grape Street and Merchant Street.

At least one apartment complex in the area has been evacuated as a precaution.

Everyone is asked to avoid this neighborhood if possible.

