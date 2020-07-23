Geppetto’s Marionette Theater to perform at Abilene’s Storybook Garden

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Come see Geppetto’s Marionette Theater perform with music and dancing puppets outside at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden this weekend.

The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council and Young Audiences of Abilene are offering three limited capacity showtimes.

The 7:30 p.m. Friday show is full. There are still spots available for the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday shows. Each performance lasts about 45 minutes.

To follow CDC guidelines, each performance is limited to about 70 people (16 or so families). We are asking families to bring a blanket and spread out on the shady lawn at least six feet apart as they enjoy the performance. No restrooms will be available on site. We will provide a make-and-take craft for children. Adults are required to wear masks until they get to their spots. Masks for children are highly encouraged.

The cost is $5 per family (plus ticketing fee). Pre-registration required. Tickets can be purchased at https://abilenecac.ticketspice.com/marionette-theatre-performance or from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council Facebook page.

Geppetto’s Marionette Theater is based in Dallas. Their shows at the Children’s Art & Literacy Festival are very popular and always fill up. This weekend’s shows are made possible by the Texas Commission on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, Don and Rudith Drennan and James McCoy’s Drug Stores.

The garden is located on the grounds of the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

