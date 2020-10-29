Giraffe baby born at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Zoo cautiously announces the birth of a giraffe in the early morning hours of October 27, 2020.

The female calf has had a difficult time learning to nurse despite encouragement from her mother, Jamie. Animal Care Staff are working around the clock, observing mother and calf.

Veterinary Care Staff performed a neonatal exam that included collecting blood samples and evaluating various factors such as protein levels that help determine the amount of colostrum the newborn giraffe has consumed.

“It is vital for newborn giraffes to intake a certain amount of colostrum to build critical antibodies for the animal’s survivability,” said Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Carle. “Blood work looks good at this point, but we will continue to monitor levels for the next several days.”

The calf weighed in at 142 pounds and stands approximately 5-foot 11-inches tall.

“This kid isn’t out of the woods.” stated Zoo Director Jesse Pottebaum. “This is an important species and very valuable female calf. We are going to do whatever we can to help her survive.”

The Abilene Zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and participates in the Species Survival Plan (SSP) program dedicated to enhance conservation of giraffe species in the wild.Further updates will be posted on the Abilene Zoo social media pages.

