Global Samaritan Resources announces new Executive Director

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Global Samaritan Resources would like to announce that Erica Pangburn has been selected as the new Executive Director by the Board of Trustees. She replaces retired Air Force Col. Michael Bob Starr who announced his departure earlier in the year.

“Michael Bob has been an incredible leader and friend to Global during the last four years. He has been instrumental in developing an intentional focus on logistics and communicating Global’s mission to partners at home and abroad. The Board of Trustees and staff extend our deepest gratitude to Michael Bob for his service and leadership,” said Global Samaritan chairperson Casey Hatcher.

Starr was formerly the 7th Bomb Wing Commander at Dyess Air Force Base before accepting the position of Executive Director.

“Global Samaritan Resources has an amazing mission with incredible impact, and I’ve been honored to be part of it for the last four years. Though I’m stepping aside as Executive Director to pursue personal interests, I will always be a supporter and advocate for Global Samaritan Resources, for ‘Love, Hope, and Logistics,’ and for the staff and volunteers that make it all possible,” says Starr.

Before her latest role as President of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, Pangburn was a longtime resident of the Big Country, having previously served with the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband are excited to be returning to Abilene. Pangburn will begin her new position on April 14th.

“The ability to make a global impact from one’s hometown is not only an inspiring notion, but a tangible reality, through the mission of Global Samaritan. I’m excited to return to Abilene and to serve that mission and its expanding partnerships,” Pangburn said.