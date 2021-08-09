‘GoFundMe’ page raising money for mother fighting COVID-19 after giving birth in Abilene ICU

Rachel Jenkins is fighting COVID-19 in an Abilene ICU after giving birth at 29 weeks.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly $12,000 has been raised to support a mother who is still on a ventilator fighting for her life after giving birth in an Abilene ICU while positive for COVID-19.

Rachael Jenkins was admitted to the ICU at Hendrick Health Systems at the beginning of July, while she was 29 weeks pregnant.

She was initially intubated and put on a ventilator, then July 10 – doctors made the decision to deliver her baby boy Griffin via c-section.

Baby Griffin was in good health considering his early arrival and has continued to grow and recover but Rachel, unfortunately, is still in critical condition and remains ventilated. As of the last update posted to the GoFundMe page, she was opening her eyes and looking around but still largely unresponsive.

The Jenkins family needs more than $12,000 to help with medical bills, as well as the care of Griffin and Jenkins’ three other children.

Anyone who wishes to donate is asked to visit the Jenkins’ GoFundMe page.