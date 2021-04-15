Governor Greg Abbott to hold press conference on major economic development in Abilene

Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside Lockhart, TX. Abbott is proposing expansion of telemedicine and increased broadband access for rural Texans among other policies. (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott and other state officials are holding a press conference on a major economic development in Abilene.

The press conference is set to take place virtually beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Senator Dawn Buckingham, Representative Stan Lambert, Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, and Development Corporation of Abilene Board Chair Jack Rich will also be in attendance.

Prior to the Governor’s press conference, the City of Abilene and the Development Corporation of Abilene will be having a meeting about something called Project Legacy. That meeting is set to take place at 10:00 a.m.

It’s unknown what the project or the major economic development will entail, but BigCountryHomepage will be streaming both the press conference and the meeting live online.

