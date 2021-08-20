Habitat for Humanity Abilene hires new Executive Director

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Board of Directors at Habitat for Humanity Abilene, Inc. has named Rosten Callarman as its new Executive Director.Founded in 1990, Habitat for Humanity Abilene has built or rehabbed over 160 homes for our low to moderate income neighbors. Callarman will step into this role following a search process that included candidates from across the southwest.

Prior to this role, Callarman worked with several nonprofits in Abilene, including Noah Project, Abilene Hope Haven, and West Texas Homeless Network, serving most recently as Executive Director of Interested Citizens of Abilene North (ICAN). Callarman says, “Our community is in desperate need of high-quality affordable housing. More importantly, we as a nation desperately need the experience of coming together to serve each other and our more vulnerable neighbors. Habitat for Humanity was created to satisfy these needs.”

Mike McAuliffe, current Board President, explained that Habitat Abilene “has a commitment to the families of Abilene who are trying to get into quality, affordable homes. We are starting a new adventure with a new Executive Director, and we are excited to see how his leadership shows us a new path and a better way of doing things. Our board of directors supports Mr. Callarman completely, and we are excited to forge ahead on a new era for Habitat.”

For the past 31 years, Habitat for Humanity Abilene, Inc. has provided high-quality affordable housing for low to moderate income Abilene residents. Callarman is the fifth Executive Director in Habitat Abilene’s history.