ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 98-year-old woman is trapped after a tree fell on her home in south Abilene.

The tree fell at a home on the 1200 block of S 13th Street just after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

KTAB and KRBC spoke to a resident who said his 98-year-old mother is stuck inside. She was not hurt when the tree fell and no injuries have been reported.

He says that the tree had already started to fall before recent high winds, but no one would do anything about it.

Thornton’s Tree Service is now at the scene attempting to to remove the tree so they can get the woman free.

