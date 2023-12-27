ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A dog was possibly found deceased during a house fire in central Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

The fire ignited at a home on the 2600 block of S 2nd Street just before 1:00 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene and found smoke and flames coming from the attic area. The fire has been mostly contained, but crews are still working to get it out completely before they can assess the damage.

No one was home during the fire, but police scanner traffic indicated a dog was found dead inside the home.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of this fire.