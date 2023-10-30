ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home caught fire in north Abilene Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on the 3100 block of Orange Street around 11:00 a.m.

One resident of the home told KTAB and KRBC he smelled smoke and escaped safely. Both he and another man are the only occupants and no injuries have been reported.

First responders were able to get the fire out. Electricity has been cut to the home and the Red Cross is now helping the men who have been displaced.

It’s currently unknown what caused this fire but more information will be released soon.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.