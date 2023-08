ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple homes have been evacuated as a grass fire burns in south Abilene.

The fire began burning land near Highway 277 and Autumn Sage Lane just before 2:00 p.m.

A grass fire is burning in southwest Abilene.

Residents near the fire who had to evacuate told KTAB and KRBC they had to use water hoses on the fire until the fire department arrived on scene. At least two homes so far are affected.

This fire is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Check back for any additional details.