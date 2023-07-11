A large fire ignited at Jay’z Recycling on Pine Street in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire currently burning at a recycling plant in north Abilene.

The fire ignited at Jay’z Recycling & Towing on the 3900 block of Pine Street just after 4:00 p.m.

It’s currently unknown what caused the fire, which is affecting a pile of junked cars.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the property and nearby residents heard what sounded like an explosion.

First responders are currently at the scene working to get the fire contained. Pine Street is closed in both directions as they work.

It’s currently unknown if anyone has been injured, and no further information has been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.