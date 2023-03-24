ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was electrocuted by powerlines during an incident in northwest Abilene Friday morning.

The electrocution happened outside a home on the 1100 block of Plaza Street just before 11:00 a.m.

First responders arrived on scene and began giving CPR to a man who they found lying on the ground near the powerlines. He was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the man was installing a flag pole, which fell onto the power lines, causing the electrocution.

Scanner traffic indicated the line that electrocuted him was charged with 7,000 volts.

