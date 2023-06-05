ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was rushed to the hospital after falling off the stairs at the Abilene Regional Airport Monday afternoon.

First responders told KTAB and KRBC the man fell off the stairs from the second floor to the first landing platform around 3:00 p.m., and they’re currently unsure how the fall happened.

The man was awake and alert at the scene but was bleeding. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and his current condition is unknown.

Airport officials wouldn’t confirm if the man was a passenger.

No further information has been released.