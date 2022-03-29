ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was killed by a train in central Abilene Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at on the tracks behind the Boy Scouts of America building near the intersection of N. 1st Street and Pioneer Drive around 11:00 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the train conductor called 9-1-1 and said he had hit someone. The man’s body was later found by a creek in that area.

It’s currently unknown what he was doing on the tracks but the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have released the identity of the man but due to the unknown nature of his death, BigCountryHomepage.com has decided to withhold it until additional information is released. He was 41-years-old.

