HAPPENING NOW: Tree trimmer presumed dead after electrocution in south Abilene

A tree trimmer is presumed dead after being electrocuted in south Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tree trimmer is presumed dead after being electrocuted at a home in south Abilene.

The electrocution happened at a home on the 2200 bock of Oakwood Lane around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the trimmer was inside a lift when he hit a power line while working.

First responders, who have been on scene for more than an hour, have been unable to get close to lift to lower him down.

At this time, he is presumed dead, but no one has been able to retrieve his body. The street and alleyway are closed so crews can work on getting him while staying safe.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional information is released.