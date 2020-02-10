Hardin-Simmons University alumni, Logsdon Alumni Council address decision to close seminary school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University alumni and the Logsdon Alumni Council are addressing the recent decision to close the seminary school.

Last week, Hardin-Simmons President Eric Bruntmyer announced that Logsdon Seminary School, a long-time staple of the University, will no longer be in operation, citing “structural adjustments” as reason for the closure.

Logsdon Alumni Council President Kyle Tubbs says, “I am devastated at the decision to close Logsdon Seminary. This place means so incredibly much to me. Numerous students and alumni also reached out to me over the past couple days to express their grief. It is hard to articulate the collective pain we feel today.”

Alumni also joined together in penning a letter to HSU’s President, Provost, and the Chair of the Board of Trustees asking to establish a dialogue regarding the further of Logsdon.

The letter reads in part, “Logsdon Seminary has been a Christ-centered place where we have found unity in the gospel of Jesus Christ, through the guidance of Scripture. While graduates serve in various contexts and capacities, we are brought together through preparation of the good news.”

HSU announced the closings of several programs in Oct. 2018 due to financial difficulty, and were forced to make 30 faculty cuts by the 2019 fall semester.

President Eric Bruntmyer declined to give an on-camera interview regarding the closure of Logsdon.

