Hardin-Simmons University expects on campus classes for Fall 2020 semester

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University expects to have on campus classes for the Fall 2020 semester.

University President Eric Bruntmyer made the announcement Wednesday, saying, “though we know social distancing was the right decision, and our students and faculty have adapted well to virtual interactive classes, there is no substitute for the being together at HSU. All of us miss interacting with our students and each other in person.”

All Spring and Summer courses will be completed online only in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which if continued, could cause HSU to alter their Fall semester plans.

Though remaining hopeful, HSU will consider returning to remote learning if student and faculty health would be threatened by in-person education.

Read Bruntmyer’s full announcement below:

